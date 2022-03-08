New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,781. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $142,316.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

