NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

NXE stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.89.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

