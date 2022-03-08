NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $211.00

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $211.00 and last traded at $212.35, with a volume of 2543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.32.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

