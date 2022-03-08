Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and GTT Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $112.68 billion 0.94 $8.61 billion $2.80 10.48 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 0 1 0 3.00 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9.11% 13.15% 4.78% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats GTT Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others. The Regional Communications division offers domestic intra-prefectural communication services such as fixed voice-related, Internet protocol (IP), and packet communications services; and sells telecommunications equipment. The Long Distance and International Communications division deals with the domestic intra-prefectural and international communications, and system integration services. The Mobile Communications division provides the mobile voice-related, IP, and packet communications services. The Data Communications division covers the system integration and network system services. The Other division engages in the real estate, finance, engineering, system integration and data processing services, and development of technologies and shared operations. The company was founded on August 1, 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

GTT Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

