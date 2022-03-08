Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Noah were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,532,000 after buying an additional 393,150 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after buying an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 132,312 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 122,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.01.

NOAH opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.