Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Noble Rock Acquisition worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRAC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

