Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.09

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 33754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
