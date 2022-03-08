Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.09

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 33754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

