Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.824-$9.133 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Nordson also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

NDSN stock opened at $217.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.84. Nordson has a one year low of $195.00 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

