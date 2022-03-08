Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

