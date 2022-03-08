Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.
Shares of JWN stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
