Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Cut by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after buying an additional 144,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

