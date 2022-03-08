Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) shares traded down 5% on Monday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $23.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.52. 526,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,388,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

