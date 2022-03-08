Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

