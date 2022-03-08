Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.82

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.82 and last traded at $69.73, with a volume of 5099147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.
The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.90.
In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,133. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after buying an additional 152,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,873,000. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
