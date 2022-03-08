Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.82

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.82 and last traded at $69.73, with a volume of 5099147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,133. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after buying an additional 152,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,873,000. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

