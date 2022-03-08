NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NVR worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 85.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of NVR by 160.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $129,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,706.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,290.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,221.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,363.32 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,437.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

