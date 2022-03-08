O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,180 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Loews makes up approximately 4.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Loews worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,792. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

