Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

OXY stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,291,904. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

