OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMF shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $43.38. 13,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64. OneMain has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.58%.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.