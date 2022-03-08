OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OneSpan by 809.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the third quarter worth about $205,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 11,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $187,930.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 114,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $518.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.63. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpan (Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.