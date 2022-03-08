Oppenheimer Comments on Biomea Fusion, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biomea Fusion in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

BMEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07).

In other news, CFO Franco Valle purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 733,067 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 732,559 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after buying an additional 573,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,339,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

