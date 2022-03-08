Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

NYSE:HD opened at $322.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.11. The stock has a market cap of $337.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $252.52 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $5,762,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $5,976,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

