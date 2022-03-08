Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.0 days.
Oracle Co. Japan stock remained flat at $$71.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66. Oracle Co. Japan has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $92.00.
About Oracle Co. Japan (Get Rating)
