Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.0 days.

Oracle Co. Japan stock remained flat at $$71.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66. Oracle Co. Japan has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $92.00.

About Oracle Co. Japan

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

