Oracle (ORCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Oracle has set its Q3 guidance at $1.14-1.18 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

