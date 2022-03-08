Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $153.49 million and $265,446.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.38 or 0.06643842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,695.54 or 1.00135816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00046441 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 154,731,671 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

