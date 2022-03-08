ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of IX traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 62,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,988. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.36. ORIX has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $112.91.
IX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.
ORIX Company Profile (Get Rating)
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (IX)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.