ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IX traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 62,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,988. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.36. ORIX has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $112.91.

IX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ORIX by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

