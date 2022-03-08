Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday.
Shares of OFIX opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $692.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $47.89.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after purchasing an additional 155,154 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.