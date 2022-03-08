Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of OFIX opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $692.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after purchasing an additional 155,154 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

