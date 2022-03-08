OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 642 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 642 ($8.41).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.71) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.38) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.38) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of OSB traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 421 ($5.52). 1,049,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,455. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 407 ($5.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 588.51 ($7.71). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 539.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 516.66. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

