Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.70. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.
Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
