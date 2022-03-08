Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

OTIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.70. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

