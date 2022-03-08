PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) EVP Bryan M. Corsini Sells 1,139 Shares

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading

