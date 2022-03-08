Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.58. The stock had a trading volume of 70,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,275. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $598.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of -112.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $521.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.51.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $611.34.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,531 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,491 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.