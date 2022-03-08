Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

PGRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.65, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group (Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

