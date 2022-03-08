Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLC. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.06.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$33.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.11. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$29.08 and a twelve month high of C$42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.14.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.8925082 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

