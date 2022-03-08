Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKIUF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PKIUF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.40. 2,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110. Parkland has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

