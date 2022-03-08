Parsons (NYSE:PSN) vs. OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Financial Comparison

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parsons and OMNIQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $3.66 billion 1.04 $64.07 million $0.59 62.39 OMNIQ $55.21 million 0.62 -$11.50 million N/A N/A

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 1.75% 8.29% 4.04% OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Parsons and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 1 4 1 0 2.00 OMNIQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

Parsons presently has a consensus price target of $45.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.88%. OMNIQ has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.61%. Given OMNIQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Parsons.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Parsons shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Parsons beats OMNIQ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons (Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers. It operates through following business segments: Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The Federal Solutions segment provides advanced technologies, including cybersecurity, missile defense systems, C5ISR, space launch and situational awareness, geospatial intelligence, RF signals intelligence, nuclear and chemical waste remediation, and engineering services. The Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe. The company was founded by Ralph Monroe Parsons on June 12, 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, VA.

About OMNIQ (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

