Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PASG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 369,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $2,000,522.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 373,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 2,584.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 381,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

