Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 3,291 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 177.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,177 shares of company stock worth $7,235,425 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

