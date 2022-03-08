Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.71. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.