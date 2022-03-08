Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $283,000 Stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 296.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 352.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 47,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRBO stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $47.51.

