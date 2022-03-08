Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 895 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,861,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,586,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 5,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 848,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.