Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Paychex were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 532,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Paychex stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $121.52. 41,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,412. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

