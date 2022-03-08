Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 2.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,519,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,412. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average is $120.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

