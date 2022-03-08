Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) to report sales of $241.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $242.50 million. Paylocity posted sales of $186.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $832.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.98 million to $833.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.18. 11,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.27 and its 200-day moving average is $246.28. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Paylocity by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Paylocity by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

