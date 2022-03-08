PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Lance Lauck Sells 4,523 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $305,031.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in PDC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

