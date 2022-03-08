PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 693,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.34% of PDC Energy worth $61,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 479.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,979. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

