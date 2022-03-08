Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Insider Michele A. Peppers Sells 14,688 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 158,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.