PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer stock opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.