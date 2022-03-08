Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOOF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. 62,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

