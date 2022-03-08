Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 133,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 66,967 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

PSX stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

