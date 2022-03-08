PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.
NYSE PML opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
