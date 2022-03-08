PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.

NYSE PML opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

