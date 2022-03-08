Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,496 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,448 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,927,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after acquiring an additional 229,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,984,000 after acquiring an additional 184,768 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNFP opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

