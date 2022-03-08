Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,464. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.